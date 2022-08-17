Witnesses: Former Kansas DB Aqib Talib started fight leading to fatal shooting

LANCASTER, Texas. (KCTV) - Witness claim former Kansas defensive back Aqib Talib began the altercation at a youth football game in Lancaster, Texas, which ended with a fatal shooting Saturday, according to Dallas TV station CNN-affiliate WFAA.

Talib’s older brother Yaqub Salik Talib, 39, turned himself in Monday after police issued a murder warrant for him. The warrant followed the fatal shooting of 43-year-old Michael Hickmon.

In a video obtained by WFAA, witnesses say Aqib, wearing a black hat and white sneakers, walked across the field and began a brawl because he was upset with the officiating during the game.

“He ran across the field and ran over on our sideline and got in the ref’s face,” coach Heith Mayes told the TV station. According to WFAA, the arrest affidavit does not say who began the fight, but notes the confrontation started over an argument about the score of the game.

“(Aqib) threw the first punch, and you see Mike trying to defend himself,” Mayes said.

A video released by TMZ Sports shows multiple coaches and referees arguing moments before things became violent and a gun was pulled. After Yaqub turned himself in Monday, Aqib’s lawyer released a statement Tuesday.

“Aqib was present when this unfortunate incident occurred and is very distraught and devastated over this terrible loss of life,” his lawyer told TMZ Sports. “He would like to convey his condolences to the family of the victim and to everyone who witnessed this unfortunate tragedy.”

Witnesses also said the shooting occurred in front of several children, including Hickmon’s 9-year-old son.

Aqib has not been charged with any crimes. In June, it was reported that he would participate in Amazon’s ‘Thursday Night Football’ coverage as a pregame, halftime and postgame analyst. The five-time Pro Bowler spent time as a color commentator for Fox Sports during the 2021 NFL season.

