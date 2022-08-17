Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Kansas City Super Fan

Washburn University gears up for new year with move-in day

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University is gearing up for a new year with the official kick-off to campus activities starting on move-in day, Aug. 18.

Washburn University says faculty and staff will welcome students to campus starting Thursday, Aug. 18. At 9 a.m. WU president Jerry Farley will greet students moving into the Living Learning Center for his last move-in day as president as he plans to retire on Sept. 30.

The University noted that there will likely be heavy traffic in the following areas as students prepare for the new school year:

  • Living Learning Center - adjacent to the Memorial Union, accessed via Jewell Ave. from 17th St.
  • Lincoln Hall - off of 19th St.
  • Washburn Villages - off of Jewell Ave. from 21st St.

Washburn said move-in day is the start of university-wide activities meant to help new and veteran students become acclimated to campus, learn more about student life and make new friends.

WU indicated that its COVID-19 guidelines do not require masks, but they are welcomed. Those who plan to attend move-in day who may feel ill or have been exposed to the virus should plan not to attend or test negative before gathering.

Students may call Student Health Services to schedule a COVID-19 test.

For more information about move-in day, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

UMKC is offering more scholarships.
UMKC to offer more scholarships, in-state tuition to students from all 50 states
Denver Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib (21) takes a knee prior to an NFL football game against...
Witnesses: Former Kansas DB Aqib Talib started fight leading to fatal shooting
Officer Daniel Vasquez was 32 years old, a 2-year member of the North Kansas City Police...
Reps. Cleaver, Graves introduce resolution honoring Officer Daniel Vasquez
Gov. Laura Kelly tours the Peaslee Technical Training Center on Aug. 17, 2022.
Gov. tours training center crucial to Panasonic workforce development
USS Oklahoma sailor John Bock's remains were identified in May 2021.
Remains identified of USS Oklahoma sailor from Missouri killed at Pearl Harbor