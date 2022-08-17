Washburn University gears up for new year with move-in day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University is gearing up for a new year with the official kick-off to campus activities starting on move-in day, Aug. 18.

Washburn University says faculty and staff will welcome students to campus starting Thursday, Aug. 18. At 9 a.m. WU president Jerry Farley will greet students moving into the Living Learning Center for his last move-in day as president as he plans to retire on Sept. 30.

The University noted that there will likely be heavy traffic in the following areas as students prepare for the new school year:

Living Learning Center - adjacent to the Memorial Union, accessed via Jewell Ave. from 17th St.

Lincoln Hall - off of 19th St.

Washburn Villages - off of Jewell Ave. from 21st St.

Washburn said move-in day is the start of university-wide activities meant to help new and veteran students become acclimated to campus, learn more about student life and make new friends.

WU indicated that its COVID-19 guidelines do not require masks, but they are welcomed. Those who plan to attend move-in day who may feel ill or have been exposed to the virus should plan not to attend or test negative before gathering.

Students may call Student Health Services to schedule a COVID-19 test.

For more information about move-in day, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.