UMKC to offer more scholarships, in-state tuition to students from all 50 states

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The University of Missouri-Kansas City announced Wednesday two new initiatives, the Roo Advantage and the Roo Nation Award, designed to make college more affordable for students from across the nation.

Beginning in the fall 2023 semester, the Roo Nation Award grants in-state tuition rates to non-Missouri residents. The Roo Advantage award, which is available now, makes college free for full-time Missouri and Kansas students who are Pell Grant-eligible. According to a release from UMKC, the scholarship covers any remaining full-time tuition and fees not covered by other student scholarships or grants.

“We are committed to making higher education affordable to the Kansas City community, all of Missouri and Kansas and beyond,” said provost and executive vice chancellor Jenny Lundgren. “These programs remove financial barriers that stand in the way of people earning the credentials needed to launch a professional career.”

In order to be eligible for Roo Advantage, students must have completed a FAFSA and been declared eligible for a Pell Grant. Transfer students must have earned an Associate’s Degree prior to transferring to UMKC.

The Roo Nation Award requires students to be a U.S. citizen and a newly-enrolled nonresident undergraduate student with a high school core or transfer GPA of at least 3.0. Medical, pharmacy, dentistry and law students are not eligible.

