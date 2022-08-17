Aging & Style
‘A sense of belonging’: St. Michael HS welcomes new students with fun and festivities

Student leaders and staff greeted the 121 new freshmen and a handful of transfers at the car drop-off area outside the front doors of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic High School in Lee's Summit.(KCTV5)
By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - St. Michael the Archangel Catholic High School in Lees Summit Wednesday morning held a few planned fun activities, including a blue carpet that new students walk on into their new school.

Student leaders and staff greeted the 121 new freshmen and a handful of transfers at the car drop-off area outside the front doors. The leaders locked arms with their new classmates and skipped through the inflatable arch being cheered on by students and faculty. Some felt the nerves of their first day and decided to walk in but were still cheered on just as much as the next student.

They have done this every year since opening their doors in 2017.

Principal of St. Michael Mary Kroening said the school has students from all backgrounds and several different zip codes, and so showing them there is a community for them waiting inside the doors is beneficial to their success as Guardians.

“Any kind of transition in any part of your life can be a little overwhelming. So, we always wanted to break down those nerves, that anxiousness with our students. It kind of has everybody welcomed in,” said Kroening. “We have a lot of newness with our teachers and our students and so we are always about welcoming, have a sense of belonging, and just being special here”

Sophomores, juniors, and seniors arrive for the first day at 12:30 p.m.

They have a welcome home assembly set for Thursday with every student, and then on Friday have planned a luau-themed back-to-school dance.

