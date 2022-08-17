Royals third baseman Hunter Dozier, wife Amanda welcome baby girl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Royals third baseman Hunter Dozier and his wife Amanda announced the birth of their third child, Briar Lane Dozier, on Wednesday.

Dozier was placed on the paternity list Monday and missed the Royals three-game series against the Minnesota Twins to be with his family.

Dozier is expected to return to the Royals as they visit Tampa Bay to take on the Rays this weekend.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.