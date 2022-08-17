Aging & Style
Royals third baseman Hunter Dozier, wife Amanda welcome baby girl

Dozier was placed on the paternity list Monday.
Kansas City Royals' Hunter Dozier takes an at-bat against the Baltimore Orioles in the ninth...
Kansas City Royals' Hunter Dozier takes an at-bat against the Baltimore Orioles in the ninth inning of the second game of a baseball doubleheader, Sunday, May 8, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)(Gail Burton | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Royals third baseman Hunter Dozier and his wife Amanda announced the birth of their third child, Briar Lane Dozier, on Wednesday.

Dozier was placed on the paternity list Monday and missed the Royals three-game series against the Minnesota Twins to be with his family.

Dozier is expected to return to the Royals as they visit Tampa Bay to take on the Rays this weekend.

