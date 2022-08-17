Reps. Cleaver, Graves introduce resolution honoring Officer Daniel Vasquez

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - This week, U.S. Representatives Emanuel Cleaver II and Sam Graves introduced a resolution honoring fallen North Kansas City Officer Daniel Vasquez.

Officer Vasquez was shot and killed by a suspect on July 19 during a traffic stop for an expired temporary tag near 21st and Clay streets in North Kansas City.

The resolution is relatively short and is meant to honor Vasquez and express condolences to his family. It says:

H. Res. 1323

Honoring the life of fallen Officer Daniel Vasquez and expressing condolences to his family.

. . .

Whereas Officer Daniel Vasquez of the North Kansas City Police Department was killed in the line of duty on July 19, 2022, after performing a car stop in a neighborhood;

Whereas Office Vasquez was known as the ‘’shining star’' of the North Kansas City Police Department;

Whereas Office Vasquez was born on January 19, 1990, in North Kansas City and was the first of his Mexican-American family to be born in Kansas City;

Whereas Officer Vasquez began his career in security by serving both Wyandotte County and Jackson County as an ‘’Avenue Angel’', preserving the safety of both the businesses and citizens in the area;

Whereas Officer Vasquez continued his service by joining the Kansas City Missouri Police Department as a detention officer;

Whereas after years of hard work and perseverance, Officer Vasquez joined the police force in January 2021 and, after completing his training at the KCPD Regional Police Academy with graduating Class #171, was sworn into office; and

Whereas the North Kansas City Police Department posthumously bestowed Officer Vasquez their Medal of Valor, a symbol of gratitude for his distinguished service and boundless bravery: Now, therefore, be it

Resolved, That the House of Representatives—

(1) expresses condolences to the loved ones of Officer Vasquez, who has made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty and whose sacrifice will not be forgotten; and

(2) honors the memory and legacy of Officer Vasquez and expresses that his dedication to his community will never be forgotten.

“The entirety of North Kansas City experienced a devastating loss with the passing of Officer Daniel Vasquez, who dedicated his career, and selflessly gave his life, protecting our communities. While we can never repay the debt owed to Officer Vasquez and his family, it’s important that we honor his legacy and ensure his memory lives on as a shining example of what it means to be an exemplary public servant–and the risks that law enforcement face every single day as they make our communities a safer place. As Congressman Graves and I introduce this resolution to recognize the life of Officer Vasquez, my prayers remain with his family, friends, and colleagues as they continue to grieve such a monumental loss.”

“Officer Vasquez made the ultimate sacrifice in protecting our community. We should never forget that and we should honor his lasting legacy of selfless service and dedication to making the greater Kansas City region a better, safer place to work, live, and raise a family. I pray that his family, friends, loved ones and colleagues can find peace in the face of this unspeakable loss to our community.”

