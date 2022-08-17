Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Kansas City Super Fan

Reps. Cleaver, Graves introduce resolution honoring Officer Daniel Vasquez

Officer Daniel Vasquez was 32 years old, a 2-year member of the North Kansas City Police...
Officer Daniel Vasquez was 32 years old, a 2-year member of the North Kansas City Police Department.(City of North Kansas City)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - This week, U.S. Representatives Emanuel Cleaver II and Sam Graves introduced a resolution honoring fallen North Kansas City Officer Daniel Vasquez.

Officer Vasquez was shot and killed by a suspect on July 19 during a traffic stop for an expired temporary tag near 21st and Clay streets in North Kansas City.

Previous coverage: Family, friends and community members attend visitation for fallen NKC Officer Daniel Vasquez

The resolution is relatively short and is meant to honor Vasquez and express condolences to his family. It says:

H. Res. 1323

Honoring the life of fallen Officer Daniel Vasquez and expressing condolences to his family.

. . .

Whereas Officer Daniel Vasquez of the North Kansas City Police Department was killed in the line of duty on July 19, 2022, after performing a car stop in a neighborhood;

Whereas Office Vasquez was known as the ‘’shining star’' of the North Kansas City Police Department;

Whereas Office Vasquez was born on January 19, 1990, in North Kansas City and was the first of his Mexican-American family to be born in Kansas City;

Whereas Officer Vasquez began his career in security by serving both Wyandotte County and Jackson County as an ‘’Avenue Angel’', preserving the safety of both the businesses and citizens in the area;

Whereas Officer Vasquez continued his service by joining the Kansas City Missouri Police Department as a detention officer;

Whereas after years of hard work and perseverance, Officer Vasquez joined the police force in January 2021 and, after completing his training at the KCPD Regional Police Academy with graduating Class #171, was sworn into office; and

Whereas the North Kansas City Police Department posthumously bestowed Officer Vasquez their Medal of Valor, a symbol of gratitude for his distinguished service and boundless bravery: Now, therefore, be it

Resolved, That the House of Representatives—

(1) expresses condolences to the loved ones of Officer Vasquez, who has made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty and whose sacrifice will not be forgotten; and

(2) honors the memory and legacy of Officer Vasquez and expresses that his dedication to his community will never be forgotten.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Denver Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib (21) takes a knee prior to an NFL football game against...
Witnesses: Former Kansas DB Aqib Talib started fight leading to fatal shooting
Gov. Laura Kelly tours the Peaslee Technical Training Center on Aug. 17, 2022.
Gov. tours training center crucial to Panasonic workforce development
USS Oklahoma sailor John Bock's remains were identified in May 2021.
Remains identified of USS Oklahoma sailor from Missouri killed at Pearl Harbor
Governor Laura Kelly joins the dedication of the Phase III KU Innovation Park location on Aug....
Progress made on decades-long innovation project with new building dedication