Olathe liquor stores to participate in effort to combat underage drinking

A host of liquor stores in Olathe are participating in a new effort to combat underage...
A host of liquor stores in Olathe are participating in a new effort to combat underage drinking, which involves hang tags with warnings being placed on the bottles.(Provided by the Olathe Police Department)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - A host of liquor stores in Olathe are going to participate in a new effort to combat underage drinking, which involves hang tags with warnings being placed on the bottles.

On Aug. 18 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., the Olathe Police Department Explorer Program, the Olathe Teen Council, the Teen Task Force, and the Olathe Communities That Care Coalition will partner in the new effort called “Project Sticker Shock.”

The project is a youth-led initiative, according to the police department, which involves placing warning tags on alcoholic beverages.

The goal is to educate adults about laws that prohibit furnishing alcohol to those who are underage.

So, if you go to a liquor store in Olathe and see a blue hang tag with such information, this explains why. They posted pictures of the hang tags on Facebook, as well.

The Olathe Police Department listed the following stores, saying they want to thank them for their participation:

  • The 7-Eleven at 202 N. Parker St.
  • Mike’s Liquor at 909 S Chestnut St.
  • M&J Liquor at 1009 S Weaver St.
  • Parker Liquor at 917 S Parker St.
  • Berger Spirits at 10548 S Ridgeview Road
  • Chang’s Liquor at 1000 E Santa Fe St.
  • House of Brews at 802 N Ridgeview Road
  • Kreitzer Liquor at 1321 E Santa Fe St.
  • Brown Bag Liquor at 1078 W Santa Fe St.
  • Olathe Discount Liquor at 15310 S US 169 Highway
  • Arbor Creek Wine & Spirits at 16517 W 159th St.
  • Whole Foods at 14615 W 119th St.
  • The Casey’s at 13406 W 151st St.
  • The Clairborne Conoco at 813 S Clairborne Road
  • Coleman Liquor at 15161 W 119th St.
  • The Hen House at 13600 S Black Bob Road
  • The Price Chopper at 15970 S Mur-Len Road
  • The Payless Discount Foods at 2101 E Santa Fe St.
  • Metcalf Discount Liquor at 13510 S Alden St.
  • The Minit Mart: 15115 W 119th St.

