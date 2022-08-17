North Kansas City prospect Edric Hill sets commitment date

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - North Kansas City High School’s highly-coveted defensive lineman Edric Hill has set a commitment date. The four-star Class of 2023 defensive lineman tweeted Wednesday morning that his commitment would be announced Monday, Aug. 22 at 6 p.m.

Committing August 22, at 6:00pm (CT).‼️ — Edric Hill (@EdricHill) August 17, 2022

The 6-foot-3, 290-pound North Kansas City Hornet defensive lineman will choose between an assortment of universities, including Alabama, LSU, USC, Missouri, Oklahoma and Oregon.

According to 24/7 Sports’ composite rankings, Hill is the 183rd-ranked player in the 2023 class. Nationally, he’s the 27th-ranked defensive lineman, grading out as the seventh-ranked player in Missouri.

Hill used three of his official visits in June to check out LSU, USC and Alabama. He also took an unofficial visit to Oklahoma at the end of July.

