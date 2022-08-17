Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Kansas City Super Fan

North Kansas City prospect Edric Hill sets commitment date

North Kansas City High School’s highly-coveted defensive lineman Edric Hill has set a commitment date.
North Kansas City defensive lineman Edric Hill (13) is set to announce his commitment Monday,...
North Kansas City defensive lineman Edric Hill (13) is set to announce his commitment Monday, Aug. 22.(24/7 Sports / Parker Thune)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - North Kansas City High School’s highly-coveted defensive lineman Edric Hill has set a commitment date. The four-star Class of 2023 defensive lineman tweeted Wednesday morning that his commitment would be announced Monday, Aug. 22 at 6 p.m.

The 6-foot-3, 290-pound North Kansas City Hornet defensive lineman will choose between an assortment of universities, including Alabama, LSU, USC, Missouri, Oklahoma and Oregon.

According to 24/7 Sports’ composite rankings, Hill is the 183rd-ranked player in the 2023 class. Nationally, he’s the 27th-ranked defensive lineman, grading out as the seventh-ranked player in Missouri.

Hill used three of his official visits in June to check out LSU, USC and Alabama. He also took an unofficial visit to Oklahoma at the end of July.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman (17) catches a 3-yard pass for a touchdown...
Jones, Hardman leave practice early for Chiefs Wednesday
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook, front left, takes part in a drill during an NCAA college...
Mizzou full of optimism with new starting QB Brady Cook, defensive coordinator Blake Baker
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster poses for photographs with a local area...
Chiefs’ wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster misses practice with sore knee
Sarah Shematsi
K-State women’s basketball adds transfer from LSU