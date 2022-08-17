Aging & Style
Missouri halts solar tax break as federal incentives expand

A Missouri court has ended a property tax break for solar power as the federal government is expanding incentives for renewable energy.(WPTA)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 6:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - A Missouri court has ended a property tax break for solar power as the federal government is expanding incentives for renewable energy.

President Joe Biden signed legislation Tuesday expanding federal tax breaks for solar and wind power as part of a $375 billion investment into initiatives fighting climate change.

The legislation passed Congress last week, around the same time the Missouri Supreme Court struck down a 2013 state law granting a property tax exemption for solar energy systems.

The ruling came in a case involving a solar farm that supplies electricity for Springfield, but it also could affect others across the state.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

