Missouri AG announces opioid settlement with Endo International

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced Wednesday that he and a coalition of attorneys general from other states came to an agreement in principle with opioid maker Endo International and its lenders.

According to Connecticut Attorney General William Tong, the settlement was negotiated by attorneys general from the following states: Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Jersey, North Carolina, North Dakota, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, Wyoming and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The agreement would provide up to $450 million nationwide to participating states and local governments, ban promotion of Endo’s opioids and force Endo to turn over millions of documents related to the company’s role in the opioid crisis.

“My office’s primary goal when reaching settlements with opioid companies like Endo has always been about fighting on behalf of the victims of opioid abuse and addiction and their families,” Schmitt said in a release. “This settlement, like previous settlements with Johnson & Johnson, major opioid distributors, Teva and others, will bring critical resources to those who desperately need help with opioid addiction and abuse.”

The resolution, which is contingent upon U.S. Bankruptcy Court approval and final documentation, includes the following:

Requires payment of $450 million in cash over 10 years to participating states and subdivisions.

Requires Endo to turn over its opioid-related documents for publication online in a public document archive and pay $2.75 million for archival expenses.

Bans the marketing of Endo’s opioids forever.

Schmitt’s release said that the exact dollar amount states will receive due to the settlement is yet to be determined but that, like previous settlements, it “will bring millions of dollars to Missouri for opioid abatement, treatment and education.”

