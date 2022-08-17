Mission police looking for dog that was in stolen vehicle

MISSION, Kan. (KCTV) - A vehicle that was stolen in Mission, Kansas, has been found but the dog that was inside at the time of the crime has not. Now, police are asking for the public’s help reuniting the owner with both their vehicle and their pet.

Mission police say the vehicle was taken from the 6500 block of Martway St. on Monday around 6:30 p.m. That address comes back to an area between the DMV Office, where people get license renewals, and the Dollar Tree.

The vehicle was later found in Kansas City, Missouri, near the 3500 block of Broadway Blvd. around 10 p.m.

When the vehicle was stolen, there was a dog inside. That dog was not inside the vehicle when it was found, however, and is still missing.

The police shared a picture of a person of interest in connection with the vehicle theft, as well as a picture of the dog.

If you have any information that can assist in the investigation, you are asked to contact Detective Smith by calling 913-676-8310 or emailing dsmith@missionks.org. Reference case 22-001823.

