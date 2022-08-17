Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Kansas City Super Fan

Mission police looking for dog that was in stolen vehicle

The vehicle was found in Kansas City, but the dog was not inside
Mission police have shared a picture of a person of interest in connection with a vehicle...
Mission police have shared a picture of a person of interest in connection with a vehicle theft, as well as a dog that was inside at the time of the crime. The vehicle has been recovered, but the dog has not.(Provided by the Mission, Kansas, Police Department)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISSION, Kan. (KCTV) - A vehicle that was stolen in Mission, Kansas, has been found but the dog that was inside at the time of the crime has not. Now, police are asking for the public’s help reuniting the owner with both their vehicle and their pet.

Mission police say the vehicle was taken from the 6500 block of Martway St. on Monday around 6:30 p.m. That address comes back to an area between the DMV Office, where people get license renewals, and the Dollar Tree.

The vehicle was later found in Kansas City, Missouri, near the 3500 block of Broadway Blvd. around 10 p.m.

When the vehicle was stolen, there was a dog inside. That dog was not inside the vehicle when it was found, however, and is still missing.

The police shared a picture of a person of interest in connection with the vehicle theft, as well as a picture of the dog.

If you have any information that can assist in the investigation, you are asked to contact Detective Smith by calling 913-676-8310 or emailing dsmith@missionks.org. Reference case 22-001823.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The changes come after four people were shot in the carnival last year. The three 16-year-olds...
Changes to SantaCaliGon Days address safety concerns after 2021 shooting
Nine counties across Kansas are recounting ballots for the failed Value them Both Amendment. It...
Kansas abortion amendment recount underway in 9 counties, including JoCo
The changes come after four people were shot in the carnival last year. The three 16-year-olds...
Changes to SantaCaliGon Days address safety concerns after 2021 shooting
This program was initially created for family members of those who struggle with the disease....
Graduating officers learn more about how to help those with dementia
Today President Biden signed the inflation reduction act, so what exactly does that mean?
What it means now that the Inflation Reduction Act has been signed into law