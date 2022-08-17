Aging & Style
Long-term closures begin soon for Buck O’Neil Bridge replacement project

By Zoe Brown
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Long-term road closures will be beginning Aug. 22 and 29 due to the Buck O’Neil Bridge replacement project.

According to the Missouri Department of Transportation, detours will not be signed and drivers will need to find alternate routes.

At 6 a.m. Monday, Aug. 22, crews will close both directions of 4th Street from Washington Street to Beardsley Road. This is expected to be the case until about Sept. of this year.

On Aug. 29 at 6 a.m., also a Monday, crews will close both directions of Broadway Boulevard from approximately 4th Street to Woodsweather Road until about Oct. of this year.

We have included two maps below, indicating the area where each of the closures will take place.

“While safe,” MoDOT notes, “the [current Buck O’Neil Memorial Bridge] is nearing the end of its projected service life.”

