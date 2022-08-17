Keller to move to bullpen, Matheny says

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Royals manager Mike Matheny told reporters Wednesday morning that Brad Keller would be moved to the bullpen ahead of his scheduled start Thursday.

“We believe this is something that will be good for our club, kind of assessing our team and where we are and what we have,” Matheny said prior to Wednesday afternoon’s game. “Hopefully an opportunity for him to really shine and thrive, and we believe it’s going to be good for our club as well moving forward.”

The move by Matheny comes after Keller allowed eight earned runs and nine hits in three innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, striking out as many batters as he walked (3) en route to a 13-3 loss.

Keller has started 22 games on the mound for the Royals in 2022, going 6-13 with a 4.93 ERA in 122.1 innings pitched.

The Royals take on the Minnesota Twins Wednesday at 12:10 p.m. Matheny said Kansas City’s Thursday starter is still to be determined.

