KC Crime Stoppers: Alex Keodouangsy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Investigators have made the public aware of a man wanted on a parole violation warrant for solicitation of a minor.

KC Crime Stoppers stated that Alex Keodouangsy, whose last known address was in Olathe, Kansas, is wanted on a Kansas parole violation warrant for electronic solicitation of a child.

He is described as a 24-year-old Asian male, 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Keodouangsy is said to have a tattoo on his right forearm.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts has been asked to contact KC Crime Stoppers at (816) 474-8477.

