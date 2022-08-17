KC Crime Stoppers: Alex Keodouangsy
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Investigators have made the public aware of a man wanted on a parole violation warrant for solicitation of a minor.
KC Crime Stoppers stated that Alex Keodouangsy, whose last known address was in Olathe, Kansas, is wanted on a Kansas parole violation warrant for electronic solicitation of a child.
He is described as a 24-year-old Asian male, 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Keodouangsy is said to have a tattoo on his right forearm.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts has been asked to contact KC Crime Stoppers at (816) 474-8477.
