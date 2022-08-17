Jones, Hardman leave practice early for Chiefs Wednesday

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (KCTV) - As the Kansas City Chiefs wind down training camp, starting defensive lineman Chris Jones and wide receiver Mecole Hardman each left practice early Wednesday.

Jones left practice Wednesday shortly after the beginning of defensive drills. Hardman followed shortly after when he came up limp with a left leg injury after he landed hard in the end zone during an 11-on-11 period. After being examined in the medical tent, Hardman walked under his own power to a golf cart.

Both Jones and Hardman rode up the hill in the front seat of a golf cart.

Chiefs staff told reporters that Hardman suffered a groin injury on the play. Jones left practice early with a sore back.

During the Chiefs’ preseason opener against the Chicago Bears, Jones and Hardman each made an impact in their limited snaps. Jones ended a Bears drive with a third-down sack of Bears quarterback Justin Fields. Hardman caught his lone target of the day for a nine-yard gain.

Wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster missed practice for the second day in a row Wednesday, as the former Pittsburgh Steeler deals with a sore knee.

Tight end Blake Bell left the Chiefs game against the Bears with a hip injury.

