Johnson declares victory in Treasurer’s race despite ongoing recount

State Senator Caryn Tyson has narrowed the gap against State Representative Steven Johnson to...
State Senator Caryn Tyson has narrowed the gap against State Representative Steven Johnson to 299 votes. Johnson held a margin around 800 votes Wednesday.(KS Legislature)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - State Representative Steven Johnson (R-Assaria) has declared victory in the State Treasurer’s primary race despite an ongoing recount.

With all counties now reporting certified results, Rep. Johnson leads State Sen. Caryn Tyson (R-Parker) by 475 votes in the race for the Republican State Treasurer nomination.

However, Tyson requested a recount in six counties.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Aug. 16, Johnson wrote, “Now that all 105 counties have certified their results, I am proud to be your Republican nominee for State Treasurer.”

The winner of this race will face incumbent Democrat Lynn Rogers on the November ballot.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

