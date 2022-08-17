Johnson declares victory in Treasurer’s race despite ongoing recount

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - State Representative Steven Johnson (R-Assaria) has declared victory in the State Treasurer’s primary race despite an ongoing recount.

With all counties now reporting certified results, Rep. Johnson leads State Sen. Caryn Tyson (R-Parker) by 475 votes in the race for the Republican State Treasurer nomination.

However, Tyson requested a recount in six counties.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Aug. 16, Johnson wrote, “Now that all 105 counties have certified their results, I am proud to be your Republican nominee for State Treasurer.”

The winner of this race will face incumbent Democrat Lynn Rogers on the November ballot.

