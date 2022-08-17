Gov. tours training center crucial to Panasonic workforce development

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly took a sneak peek at one of the training centers that will be crucial in the development of the workforce for the new Panasonic facility to be built.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Wednesday, Aug. 17, she visited the Peaslee Technical Training Center - an apprenticeship provider - in Lawrence as part of her Prosperity on the Plains Tour.

Gov. Kelly noted that Peaslee Tech will play a crucial role in the development of the workforce for the Panasonic facility to soon be built in nearby De Soto.

“Institutes like Peaslee Tech play a crucial role in growing our economy and preparing Kansans for success,” Kelly said. “By providing students with real-life job experience, technical training centers help build the skilled workforce our state needs to continue attracting businesses like Panasonic.”

Kelly indicated that she toured robotics labs and industrial maintenance, electrical and welding spaces.

