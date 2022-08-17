FORECAST: Relatively pleasant weather continues Thursday

Enjoy the beautiful weather tonight! Most of you will see low humidity, dry skies, and comfortable temperatures into the 70s. Overnight, patchy fog is expected for some. Thursday looks like another winner, with highs in the mid-80s and partly cloudy skies. A Storm Track 5 Weather Alert is posted for Friday, as we are tracking our next storm system. Right now, we expect to end the week with a 40% chance of rain. Stay connected with us via our apps.

