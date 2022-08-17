Aging & Style
FORECAST: Highs in the 80s for the foreseeable future

By Greg Bennett
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
High pressure has now taken over where low pressure was yesterday. This means we’ll be seeing clear skies for Wednesday afternoon and a rebound in temperatures from the lower 70s yesterday to the lower 80s today. Currently we’re dealing with partly-cloudy skies with temperatures hovering in the 60s. An opportunity for patchy fog through the early morning is not out of the question, so take caution on the roadways.

As we move forward through the work week, a new area of low pressure and its respective front will impact the Missouri River Valley. Chances for wet weather are hovering around 30 percent both Friday and Saturday, with the storm system exiting by Sunday morning. Temperatures remain in the lower 80s with the passage of this next storm system clear through the next work week.

