Following vehicle theft, Mission police look for missing dog

MISSION, Kan. (KCTV) - A car that was stolen earlier this week in Mission has been found, but the dog that was inside is still missing.

“That is her sitting pretty,” Liz Robison said as she showed KCTV5′s Greg Payne pictures of her lost dog. “She’s just my world.”

For the last couple days, Robison’s world - a 10-year-old blue Boston Terrier named Maybel - has been missing.

At around 3:45 p.m. Monday, Robison said she ran into the Hy-Vee on Martway Street in Mission to quickly drop off her prescriptions.

She took her key fob, but left her vehicle running with Maybel inside. When she came back out, her car was gone.

“I should have just not done that,” she said. “So, I have a lot of guilt inside.”

Mission police said the car was later found near Broadway Boulevard and West Armour Road in Kansas City, Missouri. The Kansas City Police Department called Robison to provide her with that update.

“We knew we were going to find the car,” she said. “We were hoping Maybel would be in it and, unfortunately, she wasn’t.”

Mission police have released a picture of a person of interest.

They also have reason to believe this same person is responsible for two incidents that happened moments before the carjacking, which involved thefts at Target and the U.S. Post Office in Mission. Those are all less than a half mile apart.

“This dog sleeps with me every night,” Robison said. “I mentioned I’ve been sick, and she’s been like an emotional support for me. I wasn’t able to have children and so, you know, her being gone... she’s like my kid.”

While she’s in constant search mode for part of her family, another larger and wide-reaching family is standing alongside her to help: the entire KC metro.

From groups like Lost and Found Pets of Johnson County, Kansas, to local shelters and community members, everyone hopes that Robison will soon be reunited with her “world.”

“I haven’t slept much but I’ve slept a little bit easier knowing that there are so many people out looking for her,” Robison said.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to contact the police department immediately. You can reach Detective Smith with Mission police by calling 913-676-8310 or emailing dsmith@missionks.org. Reference case 22-001823.

Maybel is also microchipped so, if you find her, you can easily return her to the vet.

Previous coverage:

Mission police looking for dog that was in stolen vehicle

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.