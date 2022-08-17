Aging & Style
First case of monkeypox found in Jackson County, officials stress threat is ‘low’

The Jackson County Health Department announced Wednesday the first probable case of monkeypox in a resident.
FILE — Anyone exposed to the patient with monkeypox has been notified and offered post-exposure vaccination in an attempt to stop the spread of the disease.(Gray)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Jackson County Health Department announced Wednesday the first probable case of monkeypox in an eastern Jackson County resident.

“Based on the individual’s symptoms and positive orthopoxvirus result from the state laboratory, we’re considering this a probable monkeypox case and are taking action to identify and vaccinate contacts,” said Bridgette Shaffer, Jackson County Health Department Director.

READ MORE: Monkeypox vaccination underway in Kansas City metro

Confirmatory testing at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is pending, with results expected in the coming days. According to a release from the Jackson County Health Department, anyone exposed to the patient has been notified and offered post-exposure vaccination in an attempt to stop the spread of the disease.

“The threat to Eastern Jackson County residents is low at this time,” Shaffer said. “Monkeypox is less contagious than COVID-19, but can affect anyone. It does not just affect one community or group.”

READ MORE: Experts concerned about monkeypox as college students return to campuses

Anyone experiencing flu-like symptoms and/or an unexplained rash on their face, palms, arms, legs, genital or perianal region should call their healthcare provider as soon as possible. The Jackson County Health Department says those who suspect they have been exposed to monkeypox should call the health department at (816) 404-9898.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

