Celebration for 816 Day puts Kansas City pride on full display

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Aug. 16 marks 816 Day for Kansas City, Missouri.

The local holiday was first created in 2018.

On Tuesday, the community celebrated the day at City Market with local vendors and live entertainment.

KC Streetcar, City Market, the Downtown Council, the Downtown Neighborhood Association, and Art in the Loop sponsored the event.

According to organizers, 816 is an opportunity for the community to show their Kansas City pride and appreciation.

Even if a person isn’t a KC native, they can still make it their home.

“I am not a Kansas Citian but I’ve been here for 20-plus years,” said Donna Mandelbaum with the KC Streetcar Authority. “I love the people. The people are great. I feel like you can have a conversation with everybody. There’s so much to explore downtown.”

For those on the other side of the state line, 913 Day will be celebrated on Sep. 13.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.