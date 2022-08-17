Aging & Style
Aging & Style: Stretching your dollar

KCTV5′s Carolyn Long looks at a few things senior citizens can do to stretch their dollar.
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Just about every family in America is struggling as inflation hits highs most of us have never seen before.

But, these high prices are really stressing those with a fixed income — it’s usually older adults and retirees who are supposed to be living their best life in their golden years.

KCTV5′s Carolyn Long looks at a few things you can do to stretch your dollar.

To see what benefits you might be able to qualify for, click here or call 1-800-928-9093.

Aging & Style is sponsored by Aetna Medicare Solutions.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

