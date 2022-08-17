Aging & Style
Abortion amendment recount begins in Sedgwick County

The recounting of the constitutional amendment votes in Sedgwick County started Wednesday...
The recounting of the constitutional amendment votes in Sedgwick County started Wednesday morning at 7 a.m.(Sedgwick County Government)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The recount of the Kansas constitutional amendment started Wednesday morning in Sedgwick County. The county was one of nine counties across the state forced to recount votes on the amendment which focused on abortion rights.

In Sedgwick County, there were 82,551 ‘no’ votes and 60,140 ‘yes’ votes. Voting ‘no’ meant there would be no change to the constitution, while a vote ‘yes’ meant abortion regulations would be in the hands of legislators. Statewide, the measure failed by 18 percentage points or 165,000 votes.

Experts said there is likely no chance the recount will change the outcome of the election. But state law allows any registered voter to ask for a recount on a statewide ballot question, and two Republican activists were able to cover the cost of nearly $120,000 with credit cards.

The recount is taking place at the Sedgwick County Extension Office and is open to the public to observe. This process has to be completed, along with certification from the Board of County Canvassers, by Saturday.

