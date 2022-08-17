1 taken into custody after high-speed pursuit ends in North Kansas City

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Missouri State Highway Patrol took a woman into custody Tuesday night after a high-speed pursuit ended in North Kansas City.

The pursuit in the Northland lasted about half an hour.

The incident began as a stranded motorist call in Clay County shortly before 7 p.m. However, the woman - who was driving a red pickup truck - sped off.

Speeds soon reached 100 mph on I-35 near N. Brighton Avenue.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office helped out, putting stop sticks down in an attempt to slow her down.

Eventually, she led the authorities north of Liberty and took 69 Highway almost to the Mosby city limit.

Then, surprisingly, she turned around and headed south toward Kansas City.

After running over at least one stop stick, the tires began to deflate.

She was only driving on rims when the chase came to an end in North Kansas City at 7:20 p.m. on the side of southbound I-29, near Armour Road.

The woman was then taken into custody without further incident.

Luckily, no one was injured.

