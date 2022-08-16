School resource officer injured in Olathe East shooting back at work
OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - Officer Erik Clark is back to work at Olathe East.
He was the student resource officer shot during the shooting at Olathe East.
Jaylon Elmore is accused in that shooting.
Elmore is scheduled to be back in court on Wednesday.
