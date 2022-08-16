School resource officer injured in Olathe East shooting back at work

OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - Officer Erik Clark is back to work at Olathe East.

He was the student resource officer shot during the shooting at Olathe East.

Jaylon Elmore is accused in that shooting.

Elmore is scheduled to be back in court on Wednesday.

Previous coverage:

Teen accused in Olathe East High School shooting attends court hearing

Local school security being questioned following Texas shooting

Officer involved in Olathe East shooting receives national award

Olathe East HS shooting suspect Jaylon Elmore released from hospital and booked

Hearing for student charged in Olathe East shooting pushed to April 28

New details released in Olathe East High School shooting that wounded 3

Affidavit details shooting of three people at Kansas school

Local psychologists discuss trauma created by shootings like those at Olathe East

18-year-old charged with attempted capital murder in Olathe East shooting

Olathe school resource officer credited with saving lives identified by agencies

Parents, kids reunite following frightening shooting at Olathe East High School

2 released from hospital following shooting at Olathe East High School

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.