School resource officer injured in Olathe East shooting back at work

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 7:58 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - Officer Erik Clark is back to work at Olathe East.

He was the student resource officer shot during the shooting at Olathe East.

Jaylon Elmore is accused in that shooting.

Elmore is scheduled to be back in court on Wednesday.

