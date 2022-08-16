SantaCaliGon Days Festival to require adult chaperones for those under 18

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - A year ago, four juveniles were injured in a shooting at the SantaCaliGon Days Festival. This year, festival officials are implementing new procedures for people under 18 years old.

An announcement from the event stated those wishing to enter the carnival area will be required to purchase a wristband or ticket to enter, unless they are an adult attending with children and will not be going on the rides.

The festival also stated that backpacks and large bags will be prohibited in the carnival area.

“The safety of our guests, entertainers, volunteers, and staff was our primary concern when making this decision,” Independence Chamber of Commerce President Tom Lesnak said in a release. “Enforcing these changes is imperative to hosting this large community event.

Unlimited ride wristbands can be purchased online at a discounted price of $25 per person per day, until Friday, Sept. 2, at 11 a.m., The price at the gate will be $35 per person per day during the festival.

The festival will be held from Sept. 2-5.

