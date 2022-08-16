Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Kansas City Super Fan

Rapper A$AP Rocky charged with felony assault with a firearm

FILE - Recording artist A$AP Rocky attends the premiere for "Stockholm Syndrome," during the...
FILE - Recording artist A$AP Rocky attends the premiere for "Stockholm Syndrome," during the 20th Tribeca Festival at The Battery on Sunday, June 13, 2021, in New York. On Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, A$AP Rocky was charged with two felonies for pulling a gun on a former friend and firing in Hollywood in 2021, prosecutors said.(Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 8:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rapper A$AP Rocky was charged with two felonies Monday for pulling a gun on a former friend and firing in Hollywood last year, prosecutors said.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office charged the 33-year-old New York native, whose legal name is Rakim Athelaston Mayers, with two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm.

Prosecutors allege that during an argument on Nov. 6, 2021, Mayers pointed the handgun at the victim, then in a subsequent confrontation drew the gun again and fired twice in the direction of the man, who sustained a minor injury. His name has not been released.

Mayers has not entered a plea to the charges. He is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday. An email seeking comment from representatives was not immediately returned.

“Discharging a gun in a public place is a serious offense that could have ended with tragic consequences not only for the person targeted but also for innocent bystanders visiting Hollywood,” said District Attorney George Gascón said in a statement.

Mayers and two other men fled the scene after he fired the gun, police said. He was first arrested for the incident at Los Angeles International Airport on April 20, and was released on bail the same day.

A member of the Harlem hip hop collective A$AP Mob, A$AP Rocky first made his mark in music with the single “Peso” in 2011. His 2013 debut album, “Long. Live. A$AP,” went to No. 1 on the Billboard 200, as did its 2015 follow-up, “At. Long. Last. A$AP.” He has been nominated for two Grammy Awards.

He is in a relationship with Rihanna, and the two had a son in May.

Mayers released his last studio album four years ago, and like Rihanna has become as known for fashion trendsetting as he is for music.

He was the focus of international attention in 2019 after being detained for nearly a month in Sweden following a street brawl. He was found guilty of assault and given a “conditional sentence” that meant no additional time in jail.

___

Follow AP Entertainment Writer Andrew Dalton on Twitter: https://twitter.com/andyjamesdalton

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Here are a couple of our back-to-school photos, including our own Gina Bullard on the right!
GALLERY: Show us your back-to-school photos!
Parents in Gardner gathered at a school board meeting Monday to protest a proposed policy that...
Families in Gardner protesting school board proposal
A proposed apartment complex on a 17.5-acre property is stirring up conflict in Overland Park.
Council votes on new apartment complex in Overland Park
There’s growing concern in the Turner School District about the safety of this year’s bus stop...
Parent in Turner School District concerned about ‘dangerous’ bus stop
Parents in Gardner, Kansas, gathered at a school board meeting Monday to protest a proposed...
Gardner families protest proposal to ban trans students' choice of pronouns