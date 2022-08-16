Police: Teen charged after threatening woman at gunpoint outside Randolph store

CLAY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Clay County Sheriff’s Office has charged a 19-year-old in connection with an armed robbery on Thursday.

Law enforcement stated that on the morning of Aug. 11, a woman told deputies she was outside a convenience store in Randolph, Missouri, when a black truck with three people inside drove up to her.

A man stepped out of the vehicle and demanded she give up her purse and another bag, showing her a gun in his waistband. The man threatened to shoot her if she did not comply, a release stated.

Deputies stated the man got back in the truck and circled the gas station, during which the three people inside rifled through the victim’s bags and took pictures of the contents.

The three people then returned the bags to the victim and left, deputies stated.

Officers were able to find the truck at a nearby motel and arrested the suspect and truck occupants accused of being involved in the incident.

The sheriff’s office stated Carlos Caballero was charged with unlawful use of a weapon, and his bond was set at $100,000.

If he is able to post bond, he is prohibited from being within 100 feet of any convenience store, according to online court records.

