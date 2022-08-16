Pet of the Day: Cindy Pawper

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Meet Cindy Pawper, a 2-year-old retriever mix looking for her forever home. Cindy Pawper loves humans of all ages and all dogs.

She has a lot of energy, but once she gets it all out, she enjoys hanging out on the couch watching a good movie.

Cindy Pawper is currently in a foster home, but if you want to meet her, please email elizabeth@hsgkc.org to set up a time.

Visit HSGKC.ORG to learn more about Cindy and the rest of our adoptable pets.

