Parent in Turner School District concerned about ‘dangerous’ bus stop

By Morgan Mobley
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 7:36 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - There’s growing concern in the Turner School District about the safety of this year’s bus stop routes.

Connie Tomlinson, a parent in the district, has a 5-year-old daughter crossing Shawnee Drive every morning with no crosswalk. She has another daughter walking a block down the same busy road with no sidewalk.

“In the morning, when there’s a lot of traffic and nobody follows the speed limit, it’s dangerous,” said Tomlinson, “especially if they have to walk into the street to get around a bush or garbage cans or someone’s vehicle that’s out too far.”

She said their bus stops haven’t always been this dangerous. This year, families in the Turner School District were notified that their routes are being consolidated due to a shortage of bus drivers.

Tomlinson argues that saving a couple extra minutes is not worth risking the safety of her children and others.

Parents have been reaching out to the district with their concerns, submitting bus stop review requests. They hadn’t heard back in several days, so KCTV5 News reached out to the district. They sent us this statement:

