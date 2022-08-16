Parent in Turner School District concerned about ‘dangerous’ bus stop

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - There’s growing concern in the Turner School District about the safety of this year’s bus stop routes.

Connie Tomlinson, a parent in the district, has a 5-year-old daughter crossing Shawnee Drive every morning with no crosswalk. She has another daughter walking a block down the same busy road with no sidewalk.

“In the morning, when there’s a lot of traffic and nobody follows the speed limit, it’s dangerous,” said Tomlinson, “especially if they have to walk into the street to get around a bush or garbage cans or someone’s vehicle that’s out too far.”

She said their bus stops haven’t always been this dangerous. This year, families in the Turner School District were notified that their routes are being consolidated due to a shortage of bus drivers.

Tomlinson argues that saving a couple extra minutes is not worth risking the safety of her children and others.

Parents have been reaching out to the district with their concerns, submitting bus stop review requests. They hadn’t heard back in several days, so KCTV5 News reached out to the district. They sent us this statement:

“We are continuing to process bus stop review requests that have been submitted since the school year began. Bus stops that are near very busy roads or intersections are of particular concern to us, and for those review requests, a staff member visits the location to evaluate it. We are actively working to re-route students whose stops we have determined should be changed. Impacted families will be notified as soon as possible. Throughout the summer, we communicated to families that our district cannot continue to operate our bus routes as we have in years prior. The consolidation of bus stops and routes is being made to be able to continue to offer free bus transportation for all students. The state requires districts to transport students who live more than 2.5 miles away; however, Turner USD 202 has chosen to provide transportation for all students regardless of distance from their school. As you may be aware, there is a national shortage in the labor market, especially among drivers. Our district has been impacted by this shortage, and despite offering incentives such as increased pay rates, attendance incentives, and a retention bonus, we are finding it difficult to hire and maintain bus drivers. To be able to continue to offer transportation for all students, we analyzed our routes to make them more efficient, which has resulted in fewer stops. We understand that this consolidation of bus routes is a change from what families are used to from previous years. We appreciate their patience and understanding as we work through each of the bus stop review requests.”

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.