Overland Park apartment proposal packs city hall with opponents

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - At least 100 people poured into Overland Park City Hall Monday night to show their opposition to a proposed apartment development at 135th and Antioch.

As of 10 p.m., the meeting was still going on. It is being streamed online and can be watched by clicking here.

The crowd spilled into the lobby. Many wore red Chiefs shirts, sporting a single color to represent a group that stands united.

A developer wants to build a complex of 446 apartment units on a 17.5 acre lot on the southwest corner of the road that is currently vacant and zoned for single-family homes.

Approx 100 ppl from an OPKS subdivision packed city hall tonight for a possible vote on a proposed 446-unit apt complex at 135th/Antioch. A hearing began at 8pm. Expected to last up to 4 hours. ⁦@KCTV5⁩ pic.twitter.com/StaBl3X91A — Betsy Webster (@BetsyKCTV5) August 16, 2022

Much of the opposition has come from residents of Nottingham Forest South, a subdivision to the south of the property. Between their homes and the proposed site is a series of baseball diamonds, which they say already creates traffic cutting through their neighborhood and sometimes speeding.

“Everything flows from the density: Traffic problems, safety problems, runoff, really the character of the neighborhood,” said resident Ted McBride. “We’re absolutely not against multifamily living. We have all sorts of apartments all around us. What we’re very concerned about is just the density of these apartments, a four- and five-story building 20 feet off of Antioch, right across from the ball fields. It just doesn’t make sense in our neighborhood.”

The Planning Commission held a public hearing in July and voted 9-to-0 to recommend the zoning change needed for the project.

Another hearing was not required. All the council would have to do is vote, but there was so much opposition that the mayor opted to have another full hearing Monday night before the full council.

City staff gave an hourlong presentation about traffic volume. Council members followed with questions.

Several questions were preceded by council members recounting their own traffic woes.

Councilman Faris Farassati questioned the accuracy of traffic estimates and asked, “What is the burning need to build this?”

Mayor Curt Skoog redirected Farassati and Councilman Scott Mosher several times, cutting off what he considered remarks and opinions rather than questions.

The mayor also set aside time for presentations from the developer, Blue Valley Recreation, and the Nottingham Forest Homes Association to follow. Those presentations had not yet begun as of 10 p.m.

Watch KCTV5 News and check kctv5.com in the morning for the latest updates. We will be following this story.

Previous coverage:

Proposed apartment complex sparks conflict in Overland Park

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.