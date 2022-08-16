Aging & Style
Missouri Senate’s Conservative Caucus disbanding

Missouri State Capitol, Jefferson City, Missouri
Missouri State Capitol, Jefferson City, Missouri
By Marina Silva
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Senate Conservative Caucus announces it will disband and call for peace and unity within the Republican-led chamber.

State senators announced the decision Monday evening. Five Missouri state Senators formed the caucus in 2018. They say there were sometimes differences between the caucus and other Republican Senators due to policy decisions. The caucus often filibustered legislation, most notably during the Congressional Redistricting debate.

“We were called the chaos caucus, probably because of filibustering,” said State Senator Mike Moon. “We were filibustering because our constituents had given us pretty clear messaging on what they wanted. Let’s take a look at the maps, for example. Most of my constituents were asking for a seven-one map, seven Republican Congressional representatives with one Democrat; currently, we have two, Kansas City and St. Louis representation. So a seven-one map was what they wanted. We weren’t getting any agreement with Senate leadership to bring up a seven one. So we stood long enough for them to at least consider it.”

State Senator Moon of Lawrence County said the caucus was often referred to as the “chaos caucus” but is hoping that announcing this will bring unity to the chamber.

“We’re sort of extending an olive branch because we’re looking for new leaders who hopefully will do what they promise. One of the first promises that we made to our constituents is to follow the Republican Party platform,” said State Senator Moon.

Democratic State Senator John Rizzo of Kansas City says it will be interesting to see how everyone works together.

“The viewpoint that this is all going to go away and they’re all going to have a big kumbaya because they’ve decided to not name themselves. I will believe it when I see it,” said State Senator Rizzo.

The Senators will have the chance to work together during the upcoming special session. Governor Parson has not announced the exact dates for that.

