Man run over and killed in parking lot hit-and-run in South Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man who has been in the hospital since being run over in a parking lot hit-and-run last month died Monday, as police still look for the driver.

Officers were called to the parking lot across from the Peppermill Lounge on Hickman Mills Drive south of Longview Road on the night of July 30 in response to a collision. There they found a man in the parking lot suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he remained until his death over two weeks later, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

Police said the man lied down or sat down in the parking lot, and a woman driving a black Chevy pickup ran over him while pulling out of the lot. She stayed for a little while, but then left the scene without leaving her information.

