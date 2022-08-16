Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Kansas City Super Fan

Man run over and killed in parking lot hit-and-run in South Kansas City

The man run over across from the Peppermill Lounge last month has died from his injuries,...
The man run over across from the Peppermill Lounge last month has died from his injuries, police say.(KCTV5 News)
By Shain Bergan
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 5:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man who has been in the hospital since being run over in a parking lot hit-and-run last month died Monday, as police still look for the driver.

Officers were called to the parking lot across from the Peppermill Lounge on Hickman Mills Drive south of Longview Road on the night of July 30 in response to a collision. There they found a man in the parking lot suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he remained until his death over two weeks later, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

Police said the man lied down or sat down in the parking lot, and a woman driving a black Chevy pickup ran over him while pulling out of the lot. She stayed for a little while, but then left the scene without leaving her information.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Pet of the Day: Cindy Pawper
KCK students all headed back to school Tuesday morning.
KCK students all head back to school Tuesday morning
Two people were shot in a late night shooting Monday at a Kansas City convenience store. One...
2 shot at Kansas City convenience store Monday night
Two people were shot in a late night shooting Monday at a Kansas City convenience store. One...
Double shooting at Kansas City convenience store