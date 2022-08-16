KCK Public Schools dozens of teachers short entering first day

KANSAS CITY, Ks. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Kansas Public School District is short about 45-50 teachers heading into the first day of classes for all students Tuesday.

That number is roughly the same as it was two weeks ago.

This comes as schools across the country struggle to fill teacher vacancies. Kansas is facing its worst teacher shortage ever.

“Just a lot of stress, a lot of the unknown factors as we have come out of the pandemic and as we are here in the school district,” said Cynthia Fulks, the district’s assistant director of recruitment and substitute staffing. “So this will not change: Our students still need to have their education, and they need to advance in their learning from the things that have happened during the pandemic.”

A spokesperson for the district says in the meantime, KCKPS will use additional staff in the schools to step in and teach, like instructional substitutes.

The district is also still seven bus drivers short — down from 15 two weeks ago — but all bus routes are covered.

Frank Rushton Elementary is fully staffed. First-year principal Janelle Waters said they had two teacher openings from last year, which they filled.

She says buy-in is key to retaining staff.

“For our specific school here, it’s each other,” Waters said. “When you find a home that you feel comfortable in and safe in and that you’re supported, you don’t really go anywhere else. We have several of our teachers who live in the community right behind the school. And so when you’re invested, you stay.”

For the first time ever, KCKPS is offering a $1,500 sign-on bonus for all full-time new hires, as well as a $750 sign-on bonus for part-time hires. Those sign-on bonuses kick in 90 days after joining the district.

