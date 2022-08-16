Kansas City gynecologist has lost his license after relationship with patient

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City gynecologist has lost his medical license after it was found he maintained a relationship with a patient and failed to keep proper medical records as he continued to see her as a patient.

The Kansas Board of Healing Arts says it has indefinitely suspended the medical license of Dr. Charles Gibbs, a gynecologist in Kansas City. The University of Kansas Medical Center lists Gibbs as a Clinical Associate Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology.

According to the Board, Gibbs met a patient - Jane Doe - in the summer of 2016 when she had been accompanied by her sister to an appointment. In November, it said he established a physician-patient relationship with Jane when he saw her for a “pre-conception” exam and consultation, after which he began to manage her prescriptions - which included controlled substances.

However, in January 2017, the Board indicated that Gibbs began a consensual romantic relationship with the patient which included sexual intimacy and did not end until July 2019.

As part of the relationship, the Board noted that Gibbs and Jane did become sexually intimate and exchanged sexually intimate communication which included explicit photos, videos and text messages. Throughout the relationship, it said Gibbs continued to care for Jane as a patient as well including office visits, prescriptions, consultations, diagnoses, a long-acting reversible contraception device placement.

However, it said Gibbs failed to keep written medical records regarding this care.

While the relationship ensued, the Board also indicated that Gibbs co-signed a lease for Jane and paid rent, paid for her water and electric utility bills, bought her a new Jeep, took her on vacation to Mexico, gave her cash and allowed her to use his credit cards.

As a result of the relationship and its many misgivings, the Board said Gibbs violated multiple rules including improper sexual contact that explored a doctor-patient relationship and failure to keep proper medical records.

Gibbs had been licensed to practice medicine in the Sunflower State since Aug. 18, 2007, and he last renewed his license on May 19, 2022.

The Board said Gibbs will be reinstated when and if he shows he has met the eight requirement factors.

