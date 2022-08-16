Kansas abortion amendment recount effort proceeds in 9 counties

TOPEKA, Kan. (KCTV) - Those wanting a full recount of the failed Value Them Both Amendment failed to come up with the necessary funds to force a statewide recount.

However, the Kansas Secretary of State reports there are enough funds raised to initiate a recount in nine counties.

The counties are: Crawford, Douglas, Harvey, Jefferson, Johnson, Lyon, Sedgwick, Shawnee, and Thomas.

Melissa Leavitt and her supporters raised close to $120,000 to support the recount efforts.

Leavitt called the effort a “leap of faith,” believing the numbers were wrong.

The vote in the Aug. 2 election was not close; it lost by more than 165,000 votes. However, Leavitt has the right to ask for recount.

Previous coverage:

Attempt to recount Value Them Both Amendment votes faces another challenge

Kansans resoundingly vote ‘NO’ over regulating right to abortion

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.