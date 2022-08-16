Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Kansas City Super Fan

Kansas abortion amendment recount effort proceeds in 9 counties

File - KCTV5 News.
File - KCTV5 News.(KCTV5 News)
By Angie Ricono
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (KCTV) - Those wanting a full recount of the failed Value Them Both Amendment failed to come up with the necessary funds to force a statewide recount.

However, the Kansas Secretary of State reports there are enough funds raised to initiate a recount in nine counties.

The counties are: Crawford, Douglas, Harvey, Jefferson, Johnson, Lyon, Sedgwick, Shawnee, and Thomas.

Melissa Leavitt and her supporters raised close to $120,000 to support the recount efforts.

Leavitt called the effort a “leap of faith,” believing the numbers were wrong.

The vote in the Aug. 2 election was not close; it lost by more than 165,000 votes. However, Leavitt has the right to ask for recount.

Previous coverage:

Attempt to recount Value Them Both Amendment votes faces another challenge

Kansans resoundingly vote ‘NO’ over regulating right to abortion

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Here are a couple of our back-to-school photos, including our own Gina Bullard on the right!
GALLERY: Show us your back-to-school photos!
Parents in Gardner gathered at a school board meeting Monday to protest a proposed policy that...
Families in Gardner protesting school board proposal
A proposed apartment complex on a 17.5-acre property is stirring up conflict in Overland Park.
Council votes on new apartment complex in Overland Park
There’s growing concern in the Turner School District about the safety of this year’s bus stop...
Parent in Turner School District concerned about ‘dangerous’ bus stop
Parents in Gardner, Kansas, gathered at a school board meeting Monday to protest a proposed...
Gardner families protest proposal to ban trans students' choice of pronouns