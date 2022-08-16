Aging & Style
FORECAST: Storms, cooler temperatures expected Tuesday

By Erin Little
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
A Storm Track 5 Weather Alert is posted heading into your Tuesday. Noisy storms are expected to overtake our area overnight and into the Tuesday morning drive. We are tracking an 80% chance for rain Tuesday, with a good soaking rainfall. A much cooler fall feel is expected as well, with steady temperatures in the low to middle 70s all day long. Stay connected with us via our apps.

