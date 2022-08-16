Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Kansas City Super Fan

FBI recovers more than 200 trafficking victims, including 84 kids

Authorities say FBI agents found 84 child victims during a two-week nationwide initiative...
Authorities say FBI agents found 84 child victims during a two-week nationwide initiative focused on child sex and human trafficking. They also located 37 missing children and 141 adult victims of human trafficking.(Source: CNN)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - More than 80 children were recovered in a child sex trafficking crackdown by the FBI.

Authorities say agents found 84 child victims during a two-week nationwide initiative dubbed “Operation Cross Country” in August. They also located 37 missing children and 141 adult victims of human trafficking.

The initiative focused on finding victims of sex trafficking and arresting those involved in both child sex and human trafficking.

The average age of the children recovered is around 15 years old. The youngest victim is just 11.

“The Justice Department is committed to doing everything in our power to combat the insidious crimes of human trafficking that devastate survivors and their families,” said Attorney General Merrick Garland in a press release.

Officials also say they’ve identified or arrested 85 suspects “of child sexual exploitation and human trafficking offenses.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Latest News

Here are a couple of our back-to-school photos, including our own Gina Bullard on the right!
GALLERY: Show us your back-to-school photos!
At least 100 people poured into Overland Park City Hall Monday night to show their opposition...
Overland Park apartment proposal packs city hall with opponents
Parents in Gardner gathered at a school board meeting Monday to protest a proposed policy that...
Families in Gardner protesting school board proposal
A proposed apartment complex on a 17.5-acre property is stirring up conflict in Overland Park.
Council votes on new apartment complex in Overland Park