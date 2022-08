It’s almost time for kids to head back to class, KCTV5 is here to help get you ready for back to school with weekly tips. We want to see your back to school pictures. Upload pictures of your student on their first day back to class and they can be featured on KCTV5 News at 9. KCTV5′s School Authority coverage is sponsored by Price Chopper

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.