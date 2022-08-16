7th teen charged in connection with fatal shooting at Olathe park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A seventh teen has been charged with murder in connection with a fatal shooting that happened at an Olathe Park in May.

According court documents, the teen is 17 years old and is from Kansas City, Missouri.

He has been charged with first-degree murder.

During a court appearance on Monday, he pleaded not guilty.

A scheduling conference has been set for Sept. 6.

On May 14, officers were called to the 14500 block of West 151st Street just before 4 a.m. after receiving a report of shots being fired.

When officers arrived at Black Bob Park, they found 19-year-old Marco Cardino of Smithville, Missouri. He had sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Four 14-year-olds and two 13-year-olds have already been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of Cardino.

All six of those younger teen suspects are from Olathe.

The Johnson County District Attorney’s office has said will pursue charging the four 14-year-olds as adults. Kansas law prohibits 13-year-olds from being charged as adults.

