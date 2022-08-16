2 shot at Kansas City convenience store Monday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two people were shot in a late night incident at a Kansas City convenience store Monday, with one of the victims dying at the scene.

Officers responded at 11:30 p.m. in response to a shooting call at The Top Spot convenience store at East 27th Street and Brooklyn Avenue. There they found two victims just outside of the store suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers tried performing life-saving measures on one of the victims, but that person died at the scene. The other victim was transported by emergency crews to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

Detectives and crime-scene personnel canvassed the area for eyewitnesses and processed the scene for evidence. No suspect is in custody, and no suspect description has been released.

Police said employees were inside the store at the time, but they are still investigating what led up to the shooting and who was shot.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 816-234-5043, or they can call the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS.

KCTV5 will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.