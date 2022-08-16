19-year-old charged after minor inside vehicle is shot in back

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 19-year-old is facing charges after being accused of shooting into another vehicle in Lee’s Summit, injuring a minor.

According to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, Jeremy D. Brown Jr. has been charged with unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action.

According to court documents, Lee’s Summit officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of SW Arbor Creek Drive at 12:23 a.m. on Aug. 15 for a reported shooting.

Officers contacted the victim, who is a minor and was shot in the lower back, at the scene. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment. It was later learned that he would have to stay in the hospital for several more days due to his spleen needing to be removed, as well him having sustained broken ribs.

A witness told police that Brown was in a confrontation with a group of people, which led to a chase. During that chase, Brown shot into another vehicle from the vehicle he was in.

In court documents, a detective says he saw two bullet holes in the rear of the vehicle. He said it appears that one went through the inside of the vehicle and through the front seat on the passenger side, which is where the victim was sitting.

Detectives were able to interview Brown, who lives in Kansas City, Missouri. He said he fired up to eight shots from the vehicle. He also said that he had no intention of hurting anyone and only wanted to scare them.

Prosecutors have requested a secured bond of $75,000.

Brown’s mugshot is not currently available from the Jackson County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.