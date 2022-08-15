WHAT’S GOOD: Church donates classroom decorations, crafts for teachers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - We always hear about teachers spending money out of their pocket to decorate and supply their classrooms.

One Kansas City church is making sure teachers and staff in the Hickman Mills School District won’t have to spend on their own dime.

Bethel Family Worship Center donated decorations, arts and crafts items, and other gifts to teachers in the school district as they prepare to start their new academic year.

“Over the years, we at Bethel Family Worship Center have had events to bless Hickman Mills School District families,” pastor Dennis Lester, Jr. said in a statement. “And we are pleased to now be able to bless the Hickman Mills School District teachers and staff with this event.”

The event was scheduled for Monday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Bethel Family Worship Center donated decorations, arts and crafts items, and other gifts to teachers in the Hickman Mills School District. (Dwain Crispell, KCTV5)

