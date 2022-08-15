Ukrainian pastor shares story at KCK church

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - When Russia invaded Ukraine in February, Ukrainian pastor Alex Ilash and his family safely fled to Romania.

That was until he felt the call to come back to his country -- and minister to the refugees.

On Sunday, he came all the way to Kansas to share his story.

“I got here from fighting country of Ukraine to tell you our God still reins,” Ilash said. “It is blessing to be obedient to the voice of God.”

Ilash, leaving behind his wife and kids in Romania, took a stand to keep his church doors open, feeding people, providing them with medical supplies and helping 500 refugees flee.

He says the battle in Ukraine has not been fought alone.

“I’m grateful on behalf of all Ukrainians to the American government for supporting us with weapons,” Ilash said. “Without those weapons, we wouldn’t be able to stand against Russia and protect our land.”

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.