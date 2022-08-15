Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Kansas City Super Fan

Ukrainian pastor shares story at KCK church

By Morgan Mobley and Nick Sloan
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 8:33 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - When Russia invaded Ukraine in February, Ukrainian pastor Alex Ilash and his family safely fled to Romania.

That was until he felt the call to come back to his country -- and minister to the refugees.

On Sunday, he came all the way to Kansas to share his story.

“I got here from fighting country of Ukraine to tell you our God still reins,” Ilash said. “It is blessing to be obedient to the voice of God.”

Ilash, leaving behind his wife and kids in Romania, took a stand to keep his church doors open, feeding people, providing them with medical supplies and helping 500 refugees flee.

He says the battle in Ukraine has not been fought alone.

“I’m grateful on behalf of all Ukrainians to the American government for supporting us with weapons,” Ilash said. “Without those weapons, we wouldn’t be able to stand against Russia and protect our land.”

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Hundreds of people put on their running gear today for a very special marathon.
Kansas City’s smallest run makes a huge difference
When Russia invaded Ukraine in February, Ukrainian pastor Alex Ilash and his family safely fled...
Ukrainian pastor shares story at KCK church
Hundreds of people put on their running gear today for a very special marathon.
Kansas City's smallest run makes a huge difference
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Brady Singer throws to a Los Angeles Dodgers batter during...
Royals snap Dodgers’ 12-game winning streak behind strong performance from Singer