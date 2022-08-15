Small businesses to get help after historic flooding in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Help is on the way for small businesses impacted by the historic flooding experienced in the St. Louis area three weeks ago.

The grants given out by FEMA are only for homeowners and renters, not businesses. However, the Small Business Association is opening up a recovery center Monday for those small businesses impacted by the flooding. The center will be at the Urban League on North Kingshighway starting at 1 p.m.

Representatives will meet with each business owner to talk about a disaster loan. These loans cover losses that are not fully covered by insurance. Businesses of any size can borrow up to 2 million dollars to cover what has been damaged. All services are free of charge and no appointments are required.

After Tuesday, the center will be open on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

