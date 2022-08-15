Pet of the Day: Dolphin

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Dolphin is a 1 ½-year-old Pit Bull.

She was transferred from a shelter in Texas that was unable to provide her with the care she needed. She is smart, active, and loves playing in the water.

She is a graduate of Wayside’s Waifs With Wisdom dog training program. She’s a lot of fun and loves people – she’s a favorite of many staff and volunteers at Wayside. She will do best in a home without other dogs as she wants all of your love – but don’t worry, she’ll give you all of her love in return!

Watch a video of Dolphin here. To see more about Dolphin, visit here or call Wayside Waifs at 816-986-4426 to meet her.

