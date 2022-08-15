Aging & Style
Olathe officer, woman injured after police car responding to emergency strikes vehicle

FILE — An Olathe police officer was injured following a crash Monday morning.
FILE — An Olathe police officer was injured following a crash Monday morning.(KCTV5)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - Two people suffered injuries Monday morning following a crash that involved a police vehicle.

Overland Park police stated an Olathe police officer was responding to an emergency medical call near the intersection of West Dennis Avenue and South Parker Street just after 7:30 a.m. While driving with its lights and siren activated, the vehicle was headed north on Parker Street when it struck another car on the passenger side of the intersection, a release stated.

The driver of the vehicle struck and the officer, both women, suffered minor injuries.

The Overland Park Police Department said both were stable.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

