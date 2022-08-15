No more Bird scooters in Leavenworth as pilot program ends

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV) - For some it’s good news and for others it’s bad news, but either way: The pilot program is ending in Leavenworth, Kansas, and there will be no more Bird scooters there after Sept. 9.

The City of Leavenworth said in a Facebook post today that Bird had notified the city of its plans to end the pilot program there. (No, the post did not start with: “A little birdie told us.”)

Bird apparently thanked the city for partnering with them and expressed some hope for partnering with the city again in the future.

Leavenworth notes that the Bird scooters required no city funds and were approved by the city commission in April.

Ridership was high initially; 4,000 people had taken rides on them by July 5.

However, ridership then dropped as July went on and did not return to previous levels.

Leavenworth did not specify, but noted that they are apparently one of several cities in the area receiving word from Bird about the end of a partnership.

