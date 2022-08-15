Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Kansas City Super Fan

Missouri AG ships 300 sexual assault kits from KCPD for testing

Attorney General Eric Schmitt says he has made it a priority to get the backlog of rape kits in...
Attorney General Eric Schmitt says he has made it a priority to get the backlog of rape kits in Missouri tested.(ky3)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has had 300 untested sexual assault kits shipped out from the Kansas City Police Department for testing.

The shipment and a report come following a second inventory of Missouri kits as part of the SAFE Kit Initiative. The inventory is required by a second Bureau of Justice Assistance grant.

“One of my first actions as attorney general was to launch the SAFE Kit Initiative to clear the backlog of untested kits across the state of Missouri. Since then, thanks to the dedication and hard work of Judge M. Keithley Williams and her team, the SAFE Kit Initiative has made major strides in working towards that goal,” said AG Schmitt. “My Office will continue to work to ensure that we honor the courage of victims who came forward to report these heinous crimes by bringing offenders out of the shadows and off of the streets.”

The inventory indexed kits taken between April 30, 2018 and April 16, 2020. It also indexed those previously tested or partially tested from Jan. 1, 1998 until now. “The inventory indexed 12,182 ‘in scope’ kits from 599 law enforcement agencies and 126 health care providers,” a press release from the AG’s office said.

“The breakdown of SAFE kit by type in law enforcement agencies is 1,408 untested, reported kits; 656 untested, unreported kits; 6,234 partially tested kits and 3,643 fully tested kits,” the press release continues. “The breakdown of SAFE kit type in hospitals is 128 untested, reported kits and 113 untested, unreported kits.”

“It is the Office’s policy and nationwide policy that untested, unreported kits are not tested in order to respect the victim’s privacy,” it adds. “Current kits are being handled by the Missouri State Highway Patrol lab.”

The fact that 300 kits were shipped from the KCPD for testing is “not reflected in the inventory report, as the inventory report was finalized prior to this morning’s shipping event.”

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Here are a couple of our back-to-school photos, including our own Gina Bullard on the right!
GALLERY: Show us your back-to-school photos!
Court documents state John G. Todd was seen on camera yelling and threatening United States...
Blue Springs man charged in connection with riot at US Capitol will be first from state to go to trial
FBI and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation personnel talk to the relative of a missing teenage...
2 adolescent sex trafficking survivors found in Kansas City as part of nationwide FBI operation
Gravois Mills Fire Protection District/Morgan County, Mo.
Lake of the Ozarks fire department goes beyond call of duty to assist family after fire